Fight between two phenomena: Tadej Pogacar, untouchable since the start of the season, and Remco Evenepoel, that does not aspire to less, they face each other on Sunday in the Liège-Bastogne- Liège in a battle of the bulge with a lot at stake.

After a Milan-San Remo devilish, an extraordinary Tour of Flanders and a Paris-Roubaix true to itself, the spectators smack their lips at the prospect of what the fourth monument of the year can bring.

(Did Cristiano Ronaldo get tired of Georgina? They reveal a supposed couple crisis) (Mourning in Santa Fe: Juan Carlos ‘el nene’ Sarnari died at the age of 81)

heart attack

This time they will not be Mathieu van der Poel nor Wout Van Aert, who will rest after a few intense months on all terrains. Neither Jonas Vingegaard nor Primoz Roglic, more focused on stage races.

So that all eyes are on the other two stars of the peloton, with the insatiable Slovenian and the Belgian prodigy, winners of the last two editions of ‘La Dean’ of the classics, for which they start as great favorites while the others seem resigned to the fight for the podium.

To put more pepper on the duel, it will be at stake to enter the story. And it is that on Sunday, Pogacar aspires to a triplet in the Ardennes -win the Amstel Gold Racethe walloon arrow and Liège-Bastogne-Liège the same year – that only two runners, Davide Rebellin in 2004 and Philippe Gilbert in 2011, have previously achieved.

unusual confrontation

Evenepoel, king of Liège in 2022 after a break in an edition marked by the fall of his teammate Julian Alaphilippe, For his part, he will seek to save the season of the classics for his Soudal-Quick Step team.

And become the first rider to retain the title since Michele Bartoli in 1998. Winner in 2021, Pogacar was unable to defend his crown last year to attend the funeral of his partner’s mother. And if mourning arouses so much interest, it is also because it is infrequent.

Pogacar and Evenepoel are the two riders who earned the most in 2022, but each on their own. Last year, the double winner of the Tour de France (2020 and 2021) and the Belgian world champion only met in four races: Tirreno-Adriático, Flecha Wallona, ​​Clásica de San Sebastián and World Championships en route.

And still not once in 2023. For the moment, the construction of their careers has not taken parallel paths. Since his explosion in the 2020 Tour, Pogacar, 24, has shone in both stage races and classics, on the way to having a record worthy of the greatest in his sport. Since the beginning of the current year, he has a balance of twelve victories in 18 days of competition, including the Paris-Nice and the Tour of Flanders.

different dynamic

Evenepoel, 22, for his part, continues his own apprenticeship, which should lead him progressively towards discovering the Tour de France, initially in 2024. Winner of the Back to Spain In September, this year he set the Giro (May 6-28) as his main objective and planned his calendar based on it, with three races in one-week stages (Tour de San Juan, the UAE Tour that he won, Vuelta a Catalonia), combining them with concentrations in height in Tenerife.

Photo: BORA-Hansgrohe / SprintCycling

On Wednesday, while Pogacar took the Arrow, he was still on the Teide volcano doing a long training session. And the two favorites come to

Liège with different dynamics.

Evenepoel, who will be able to count on the support of a revived Alaphilippe, will have few races on his legs, including his first one-day test in 2023. Pogacar, for his part, is in great shape and full of confidence, but could begin to accuse the succession of efforts.

The Colombians

Only three Colombian cyclists will compete in the competition: SErgio Higuita, Esteban Chaves and Santiago Buitrago.

Photo: Giro d’Italia Press

Last year, Higuita had an excellent figure by occupying the fifth box, while Daniel Martinez it was fourth.

(

AFP