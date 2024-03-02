Jalisco.- Despite scoring 29 points in the last four, it was not enough for Friars of Guasave to come back and fell with a tight score of 77-72 against the two-time champions, Jalisco Astrosat the opening of the Chevron Cibacopa League.

The ensemble of the cassock that leads Lucas ZuritaAt the start of the match they were up 10-0 on the scoreboard, but then they had some mistakes at the hour mark and the Guadalajara team took advantage to come out ahead with a score of 17-14.

Here, Michael McKinney He stood out on the court for the locals by adding six points, while David Sloan He appeared for the Guasavenses by scoring two long-distance shots.

For the second period, both teams once again put on a good show on the court. Astros Arenafor in the end the pupils of the Spanish Jorge Elorduy They came out with their arms raised with a score of 21-18 and thus went to halftime with a partial victory of 38-32.

Astros beat Frayles at the start of Cibacopa 2024

Courtesy Astros

David Sloan and Donte Powers They stood up for the Frayles by adding six and five points, respectively, while Michael McKinney He shone again by adding seven points for the Guadalajara squad.

Already in the third period, the Astros They relied on six “lines” of Kavell Bigby-Williams to win with a score of 16-11. While for Frayles Michael Henry contributed five units.

The pupils of Lucas Zurita They took over the court and with seven points of Michael Henry and David Sloan They pocketed it with a score of 29-23, a score that was not enough for them to win and they fell with a score of 77-72.

Frayles could not against Astros in Jalisco

Courtesy Astros

The offensive of Frayles was headed by David Sloan and Michael Henry, who had a night of 21 and 18 points, respectively. While for Astros stood out Michael McKinneywho closed the challenge with 23 points and the post followed in his footsteps Kavell Bigby-Williams with 15 more.

Frayles and Astros They will meet again tomorrow, at 5:15 p.m., in what will be the second meeting of the season of Cibacopa 2024.

