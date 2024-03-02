The National Center of Meteorology reported that the country will be affected this week by the passage of an extension of a surface depression from the southwest, accompanied by an air current from the west in the upper layers of the atmosphere with the flow of clouds. It is expected that the amount of clouds will gradually increase over the course of Monday and Tuesday from the west and extend to different areas of the country. It is interspersed with some cumulus clouds with a chance of rain of varying intensity, and it will be heavy with lightning and thunder sometimes in some areas.

The Center expected Monday's weather to be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with rain falling in various areas of the country. The winds will be south-easterly, moderate to active, and strong on the sea with active clouds. They will raise dust and dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and their speed will range. From 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h on the sea, which has moderate waves, sometimes turbulent with cloud activity in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather next Tuesday will remain dusty and cloudy in general, with rain continuing to fall in various areas of the country, and the winds will remain southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, moderate to brisk, and strong over the sea with active clouds, and will be causing dust and dust, leading to a decrease in visibility. Horizontal, its speed ranges from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h on the sea, which has turbulent to moderate waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

According to the center, the amount of clouds and rain will decrease starting next Wednesday, so that the weather will become partly cloudy and sometimes cloudy in the south with a drop in temperatures, while the winds will be southeasterly, moderate to active, gradually turning to northwesterly on Tuesday night, and will be moderate to active and strong at times, especially on the sea and with the clouds. It will cause dust and dirt, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility, and the sea will have moderate to turbulent waves, especially with cumulus clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.