Noemi Bocchi And Francesco Totti, now together since 2022, presented themselves at the premiere of the docufilm dedicated to Marcello Lippi. But on the red carpet, many fans did not miss the young woman's outfit. In fact, from the photos taken, it seems that Noemi Bocchi has a suspicious belly, many suspect that she is pregnant. Fans of Francesco Totti would be thrilled to welcome a new little Roma player to their big family.

Francesco Totti, 47 years old, e Noemi Bocchi, 35 years old, met in 2022 during a padel match. Their relationship was made official after the publication of some shots of them together. Noemi Bocchi, married to until that year Mario Caucci, with whom she has two children, works as a flower designer. Francesco Totti, married for 17 years to Ilary Blasi with whom the former Roma captain has three children. After their first meeting, the couple began a relationship that continues to this day. But currently, there may be a turning point in this love story.

In fact, on the red carpet in Rome, on the occasion of the docufilm dedicated to Marcello Lippi “Now I win”, the former Roma captain was accompanied by his better half. What caught the attention of fans is the outfit sported by Naomi. The young woman opted for clothing that was different from her style. In fact, she is wearing high-waisted black trousers, accompanied by a sparkling top and an oversized black jacket. But, from her trousers, one sticks out suspicious belly which was immediately noticed by the couple's fans.

At the moment, neither of them denies the rumour, and among the fans, who are buzzing, there is already celebration for a possible little Roma player. Given the recent problems due to the separation between Ilary Blasi and Totti, this news could be truly special. At the moment, we are waiting for further news regarding the matter.