The person arrested for the death of Sergio Delgado from Valladolid in Burgos last Saturday morning has been remanded in provisional prison after being charged with murder. The Investigative Court 3 of Burgos, acting as guard, has agreed to place the individual in provisional detention, communicated and without bail, as confirmed by the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León. The suspect, whose name corresponds to the initials JLN, was arrested on Sunday at his home in Burgos and pamphlets from the ultra-left group Mancebos BCF, linked to the animation stands of the Burgos Football Club, were found there. The deceased was 32 years old and according to police investigations he received a “very strong punch” when during the night he met the victim and attacked her when she told him that she “was from Valladolid.” The police report, according to sources in the process, is particularly extensive and tries to unravel the motivations for the fatal blow and the connection of the detainee with these violent gangs.

The measure ordered by the judge of that Burgos court comes after requesting it from the Prosecutor's Office, according to sources in the process, once the extensive report presented by the National Police has been read. The agents of the Burgos provincial brigade have taken statements from the witnesses of the events investigated and have collected images from the security cameras around the Plaza de la Flora, where the attack occurred, although sources from the investigation affirm that these recordings have not yet served to clarify the events. These informants have highlighted that the young accused belongs to a violent group with a tendency abertzale linked to the Burgos CF entertainment stands. This small group, the Mancebos BCF, is attributed with beatings and confrontations with rival fans or with extreme right-wing ideologies, as well as collaboration with left-wing extremist groups such as the Indar Gorri of Pamplona.

Spokespersons around Sergio Delgado explain that he and other colleagues had gone to Burgos to celebrate the farewell of one of them and that that night they went out to party in the city of Burgos. Around three thirty in the morning, Delgado had stayed with another friend and that was when they ran into his attacker and another group of people. Then, for reasons that the Police are still trying to decipher, the arrested person hit him hard in the face, causing his death practically immediately.

The police investigations, given the strong blow with a fatal result, point to the possible use of protection or reinforcement for the hand or fist, a resource that could be classified as a “weapon” and if its use is proven, make the alleged homicide turns into a possible murder. The individual was born in Bilbao but resides in Burgos for family reasons and, although according to these police reports he does not have a criminal record, his presence in irregular activities or activities related to radical football groups, in conflict with Real Valladolid and its fans, is evident. The rivalry combines sports with longer-standing political-social causes, since both teams have barely met in the Second Division for two seasons in recent years.

