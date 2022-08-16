We already saw the collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball coming, however, perhaps we did not dimension the size of this and, with the official announcement, we can give ourselves a better idea of ​​how big it is. We can even bet that this is one of the biggest deals to date from Epic Games.

The first thing you should know is that this collaboration is not limited to the traditional skins and objects that you find in the Fortnite store. There is an event in which you can play and where you will find dozens of activities to do in the form of missions that have a limited time.

This Dragon Ball activity in the Epic Games Battle Royale is open to all players, who unlock different rewards as they complete missions. They can do all this both on the Island and in the Battle Royale.

Image: Epic Games | Toei Animation

Now, you have a total of seven missions, which unlock the seven Dragon Balls that will increase your power level, unlocking rewards such as the Dragon Radar retro backpack, emotes, sprays, and battle pass levels. In the end, if you complete everything, you will be able to have Shen Long. All missions will be available until August 30.

Fortnite: You can also launch Goku’s Kame Hame Ha

In Battle Royale mode you’ll be able to pick up – just like Spider-Man’s gloves – Goku’s Kame Hame Ha which you can launch against your enemies. You can even call the Flying Cloud to be able to travel around the Island. These inventions are part of the Capsule Corporation and as the storm closes, the more capsules you will find.

Image: Epic Games

On the other hand, you can also visit the Kamehouse, which is next to the Island and there you can see Bulma to give her your bars and thus obtain objects in exchange.

Dragon Ball Super episodes

In case what we told you was not enough, you can also take a tour of Fortnite to watch episodes of Dragon Ball Super. The arcs that will be covered are Bills and the Tournament of Power. How are you going to see them? Just like when the projections of animated shorts were put together. There is no lose. There are 6 episodes and you will surely want to see them in an experience that seems unique.

Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma arrive at the Dragon Ball Item Shop

Now to not make it more exciting and because we know that you put together the V-Bucks, in the Fortnite item store you can find Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus, the God of Destruction. Of course, it will be something very rare to see them all with their weapons, but let’s say that that is the grace of this universe. In case we already saw Batman using a rifle, which is not his style.

On the other hand, the characters of dragon ball they will have more than one appearance, for example, you will be able to use them in their normal or blue Super Saiyan state. There are many objects, emotes and others that if you are a fan of the Akira Toriyama series, you will want to have them.

