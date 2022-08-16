There Haas was the only team not to bring substantial updates throughout the first part of the season. The US team opted for a conservative strategy aimed at making the most of the potential of the “base” car, and the idea paid off, considering that the team is seventh in the constructors’ standings, ahead of AlphaTauri, Aston Martin and Williams. In short, a clear step forward compared to 2021, but perhaps not yet the position that Haas would like to achieve.

Sixth place appears to be a feasible goal, especially if you notice how Alfa Romeo ran aground (does not score points from Montreal). The distance between the two Ferrari-powered cars is 17 points: a gap that Kevin Magnussen deems bridgeable with the help of updates.

“Things will probably get better. We will extract even more potential from the car and we’ll fine-tune it for good balance and even more downforce. Hungary was a good weekend in terms of setting up the car and measuring the data we wanted to see“, The Dane told reporters. Magnussen was the only Haas driver to enjoy the evolution package brought by the team, while Schumacher will have to wait for Spa-Francorchamps. It was not a particularly brilliant debut in terms of results, as K-Mag’s race was ruined by an orange-black flag for a contact on the first lap. Magnussen, however, is convinced that, if the team will “digest” and understand the developments well, the race for sixth place is very open: Alfa is warned.