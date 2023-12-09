













It is through this that the first artist who will be part of this experience arrives and it is none other than The Weeknd.

As on a previous occasion we shared with you this is a creation of Harmonix, the studio behind the acclaimed rock band. The first thing that stands out is his music.

Fortnite Festival It has a top-of-the-line licensed soundtrack, which includes hits from around the world from a multitude of genres and from all eras. Something it also has is a rotating selection of songs that can be played for free.

And how can this title be played? Well, you just have to choose the songs from a list and then choose the preferred control method. Guitar, bass, keytar, drums or microphone are available.

According to information published by Epic Games, the game will be compatible with musical controls in 2024. Regarding the main scenario of Fortnite Festival Supports groups of up to four players.

In the jam loop you can play the lead, drum, vocal, or bass loop of any track in the slot.

There are options like adjusting the tempo, key, and major/minor settings to fine-tune combinations and create mixes. But that is not all.

If you are a fan of Fortnite Battle Royale The improvisation system can be used to create mixes in a game. Epic Games notes that Season 1 will end on February 22, 2024.

New instruments, jam tracks, and more can be unlocked with the Opening Night Festival Pass.

Fountain: Epic Games.

And how can it be played Fortnite Festival? You just have to have the base game on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android mobile consoles.

