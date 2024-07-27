HS Analysis | These four reasons explain why the car giants are in a shocking slump

HS analysis|Western car companies had a miserable spring and summer. HS financial editor Esa Juntunen lists four reasons why the industry is in decline.

“If they don’t make money, we’ll shut them down.”

That’s what the outspoken one said Carlos Tavares according to news agency Reuters. He was referring to unprofitable car brands.

Tavares heads the Stellantis Group, which has 14 car brands under its umbrella. They include, for example, Fiat, Peugeot, Opel and Dodge.

Stellantis’ second quarter result was a disappointment to the market. Sad news has been heard in the last few days from other car companies that like to be Western.

How did it end up that we are already talking about the death of some cars?

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is ready to liquidate car brands.

1) US market

Tavares bewitched the US market in particular. The competition is tough, and the biggest cars should be put in as cheaply as possible.

Buyers are concerned with the same questions as in Europe: can I afford a new car right now and do I dare to switch to electricity? The problem for Stellantis is the stock situation in the USA: the new products get dusty in the halls when consumers buy them.

Jumia is further aggravated by the presidential election. Republicans Donald Trump with the leadership threatening to remove subsidies for electric cars and cut emissions restrictions, making room for a renaissance of the combustion engine.

Trump says he will end the current administration’s “mandate for electric cars,” but it’s unclear what he means. Apparently, the $7,500 tax subsidy for electric cars would disappear. The reversal should not be directly condemned as anti-electricity, as many Republicans feel that the market should function without government assistance.

Many postpone car purchases until after the November election day.

Mobile phone maker Xiaomi’s SU7 looks a bit like a Porsche, but is much, much cheaper.

2) China’s lure and curse

Every the western sign bewitches China. In the world’s largest car market, you have to have it, but it’s difficult.

Local brands hit the tap box with their cheeky pricing. In China for example SU7 car costs about 77 percent less than its euro counterpart Porsche Taycan.

The Chinese state is allegedly supporting its own, which is why the EU would let Chinese electric car brands penalty duties at the beginning of July.

Euromarks are shaking in fear of possible retaliation. Some are so deep in the game that they don’t just leave the market like that. For example, Volkswagen has 39 cars or their parts manufacturing plant in Chinawith more than 90,000 employees.

The silver lining is that electric cars are sold in China. With this expenditure, outsiders cannot access the money.

Here is Audi’s electric car factory in Belgium. Audi might shut it down because luxury electric cars don’t sell.

3) Uncertainty related to electric cars

Completely the sale of electric cars is not going as fast as expected in the West. Many brands declared an electronic future during the pandemic, but this year the speeches are packed.

Factories are agonizing over what to build here now. Production lines are not changed as quickly as the menu of a lunch restaurant.

However, that does not mean that electricity as a moving force is not of interest. People just can’t afford to take financial risk. It’s missing sweet spot, where sellers and buyers of new electric cars would meet. Company cars, leasing and subsidies speed up trade, but not to the level of the large masses.

Many empathize with the fluctuating residual value. According to Reuters, manufacturers are also burdened by high warranty repair costs.

Then there is the crowd that resists electricity with emotion. It’s strange, because an electric motor or an internal combustion engine are purely cold technical solutions.

Bad momentum could simply happen to electric cars when the world began to derail economically and geopolitically in 2022.

4) Very poor timing of electric cars

Consulting company Gartner’s “hype curve” according to logic, a new phenomenon is first excited, then disappointed – and finally it becomes mainstream.

The spread of fully electric cars started during the pandemic, when consumption shifted from long-haul flights to homes and garages. Demand exceeded supply.

The peak of the hype curve will probably be the “crazy year” 2022. The ordered car could get a year later. This created the illusion that everyone wants a new electric car right away – whatever the cost.

Then the curve plunged: inflation and interest rates went wild, and at the same time, both Ukraine and Gaza are at war. At the same time, the car companies declared that “now you can get those electric cars!”

This summer’s situation looks particularly bad because in the quarterly reviews compared to a year ago. For example, a manufacturer of electric car chargers Kempower’s fresh juice partly explained by the fact that last year’s spring summer was glorious.

The steady price of oil also keeps people on internal combustion engines: there has been no sudden pressure to switch to cheaper electric kilometers.

Still, the number of fully electric cars is increasing, even in Finland the 100,000 mark will be broken this month. When a phenomenon emerges from the trough of the hype curve, it usually quietly becomes mainstream.

Right now is just a bad time.

Let’s get back To Carlos Tavares, who is guaranteed not to be left waiting for slow waves.

According to the news agency Reuters, Lancia or DS, which broke away from Citröen, would go to Stellantis. The valuable car brand Maserati would be sold.

“National brands” such as Opel or Peugeot are unlikely to get worse, but I’m knocking on wood. For example, General Motors discontinued the traditional Pontiac brand in the aftermath of the 2008 recession.

A Finn considering a car from Stellantis’ repertoire should not panic, if Tavares’ words are to be trusted.

“We think the work in Europe is done. But the United States is not ready, and now we are going to take care of it.”