Dramatic road accident on the A22 at dawn, a 24 year old unfortunately died instantly, her husband is in serious condition

A very serious road accident occurred at dawn today, Saturday 27 July, on the A22 Brenner motorway, heading south. Unfortunately, the worst off was a 24 years old German woman who died almost instantly after colliding with a truck stopped in a lay-by.

Of course, details about this heartbreaking episode are still being shrouded in mystery. few and fragmentarybut only the next few hours will be decisive in reconstructing exactly what happened in those excruciating minutes. The most plausible hypothesis at the moment is that the man driving the car had a csleepy throes.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred shortly before 6am today, Saturday July 27th. Precisely along theA22 Brenner motorway, at the height of the airport, in the direction of Trento. The girl was sitting on the passenger side of the car and the driver was none other than Husband.

However, it was just suddenly that the unthinkable happened. Perhaps due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel, they went off the road and they went to collide with a pull who was stopped in the lay-by at that time. Passers-by, seeing the seriousness of the accident, immediately called for the intervention of paramedics and the police.

The 24-Year-Old’s Heartbreaking Death After the Impact and the Case Investigation

Everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes. They tried to do their best to to save the woman’s life, but in the end the doctors had no other choice but give up and then confirm her death. In the violent impact the girl lost her life practically instantly.

The husband is also currently in very poor condition. serious. Consequently, the doctors who intervened arranged for him to be promptly transported to the nearest hospital for treatment.

In the meantime, the police had to to interrupt traffic on that stretch of highway, both to allow rescuers to intervene, but also to take the reliefs. Now we just have to wait for further investigations to find out what happened.