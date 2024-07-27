Lavrov doubts Kuleba’s words about readiness for negotiations with Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to Kyiv’s statement about its readiness for negotiations with Moscow. His words are quoted by RIA News.

Lavrov doubted the words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who declared his readiness to negotiate with the Russian side. The minister stated that Kyiv representatives are saying “directly opposite things.”

“They recently talked about negotiations. Zelensky mentioned his readiness to eventually sit down at the table with Russian representatives. I don’t listen to them, to be honest,” Lavrov concluded.

Earlier, Kuleba, in a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, stated that Ukraine was ready for negotiations with Russia. According to the representative of the country’s foreign policy department, the dialogue should be aimed “at achieving a fair and lasting peace.”

Later, Kiev clarified that at the moment there is no talk of readiness for negotiations with Russia. “Dmytro Kuleba has proven Ukraine’s consistent position, which consists of readiness to conduct the negotiation process with the Russian side at a certain stage, when Russia is ready to negotiate in good faith, but noted that so far there is no such readiness on the Russian side,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry explained the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.