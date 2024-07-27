A few days after the end of season 10, the Formula E drivers’ market knows the first big news for the next world championship. After two years lived with the DS Penskethe team he joined after winning the 2021-2022 world title with Mercedes, Stoffel Vandoorne announced its separation from the US group.

The story between the 32-year-old Belgian and the team thus comes to an end after a few successes, with only one podium achieved this year in Monaco, where he climbed onto the third step of the podium: “My journey with DS Penske has been an incredible experience – commented – I am grateful to the team for their unwavering support and I look forward to new challenges.”

Challenges that are not yet clear for the 32-year-old, currently third driver for Aston Martin, who is also involved this year in the WECin some races, at the wheel of the Peugeot. The Belgian could in fact continue his experience with the French manufacturer dedicating himself entirely to the Endurance World Championship, or at the same time remain in Formula E, with the latest rumours seeing him close to a possible agreement with the Maserati. In conclusion, the team principal of DS Penske, Jay Penskegreeted his former driver like this: “We are truly grateful to Stoffel for his commitment and outstanding performance at DS Penske. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors.”