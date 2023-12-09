Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov confirmed his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to run in the 2024 Russian presidential elections, stressing that he is the person most worthy of defending the country.

Kadyrov said, in a post on his channel on the Telegram application: “We in the Chechen Republic fully support Vladimir Putin’s decision and consider it completely correct and necessary. In the current circumstances, when almost the entire world has taken up arms against Russia, there is no more worthy person capable of defending the integrity and independence of our state except Vladimir Putin,” according to the Russian RT channel.

The Chechen president added, “After leading the country through the most difficult period in its history, he was able to transform it into one of the strongest powers, which is now considered and revered throughout the world.” Thanks to his wise and far-sighted decisions, Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) succeeded in transforming the Russian economy into one of the most stable economies in the world, ensuring the well-being and prosperity of Russian citizens for many years. Even now, in light of the unprecedented sanctions, we continue to develop gradually in all fields.”

Kadyrov stressed that he is “firmly convinced that our mission is to rally around Vladimir Putin, lend our votes to him, and allow him to strengthen the role of our motherland at the forefront of global powers.” “There is no doubt that he will succeed, because in the modern history of Russia there have never been and will not be more worthy, wiser and more talented leaders than the current president.”

The President of the Chechen Republic concluded by saying, “On behalf of the entire Chechen people and on my own behalf, I once again declare that we sincerely welcome the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to run for another term. As before, being his loyal soldiers, we will provide him with all necessary assistance and support, and we will also carry out any of his orders for the benefit of our great homeland – Russia.”

On Friday, during a conversation with a group of military personnel during a ceremony for awarding them with medals of heroism in the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to run for a new presidential term.