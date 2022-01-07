Home page politics

Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State. It no longer looks like this today (archive picture). © Michal Kamaryt / imago images

Donald Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is only known to be well built. Around a year after the end of his tenure, he has slimmed down significantly, as a Twitter picture shows.

New York – When Donald Trump’s then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came to the podium to make a statement or received his counterparts in the United States, he made a difference. With his sturdy build and weight beyond the 100 kilogram mark, he didn’t even need to speak to make an impression.

But at some point came the moment when Pompeo no longer felt comfortable in his body. Since then, the pounds have dropped. Now the former CIA director spoke exclusively to the New York Post about how he lost 40 kilograms in six months.

Mike Pompeo: When the scales showed close to 300 pounds, he made a crucial decision

It started on June 14, 2021 when Pompeo stepped on the scales and was frightened. For the first time in his life he was threateningly close to the 300 pound mark (the equivalent of around 136 kilograms). When he woke up the following morning, he said to his wife, Susan, “Today is the day.”

“I started to exercise, not every day, but almost every day, and I ate right and the weight became less,” said Pompeo New York Post. The 58-year-old said he had set up a home gym in the basement with some free weights and an elliptical machine. “I tried to train for half an hour five or six times a week. And that wasn’t anything scientific. There was no trainer, no nutritionist. It was just me, ”said Pompeo.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has lost weight dramatically – Twitter image shows change

He also made radical changes to the diet. When he worked late into the night, cheeseburgers and high-carbohydrate and sugary treats were always next to his computer. Now he’s eating more consciously, said Pompeo.

The weight gain began when he was first elected to the US House of Representatives for Kansas in 2010. Within ten to eleven years he had gained a good 40 kilograms. He always told himself that a foot injury was the reason for the increase, said Pompeo, who has been a commentator at the station since the end of his foreign ministerial tenure in 2021 Fox News is.

So now it is almost a third lighter. And the result is really good. In fact, Pompeo is almost unrecognizable, as a before-and-after photo on Twitter clearly shows. It was published by the New York Post after the interview.