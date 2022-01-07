The Boys, the hit superhero series, is preparing its third season for Amazon prime and fans are attentive to the latest news from the show that parodies the superhero genre. For this, he employs a politically incorrect sense of humor and large doses of action.

As we saw in recent weeks, the production has released informational capsules of the fictional newscast Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman. The wait has been long and there were no further details about it, but it has changed with the launch of a new trailer with nothing less than Homelander.

According to the video, the third season of The Boys It will arrive on Amazon Prime on June 3, 2022; a fact that all the fans were waiting for because it was previously thought that it would come out at the beginning of the year.

In the same trailer, we see Homelander and Starlight in the middle of a photo shoot for the press. However, we see how the leader of The Seven is about to lose the sanity that keeps that false smile afloat.

As it is remembered, the character of Antony starr He became more mentally unbalanced after his son Ryan murdered Stormfront and decided to stay with Billy Butcher. Not for nothing, the actor assured Empire that Homelander will be shown as a “homicidal maniac” after the latest events.