Some former employees of Nintendo state that despite high fan demand, a port will never be released in HD of Super Smash Bros. Melee in the future. This statement was made by the duo of Kit and Krysta, former hosts of Nintendo Minutea web series produced by Nintendo of America. Currently, Kit and Krysta recount their experiences working in Nintendo on his own channel. One of his latest stories reveals why the classic Game Cube, Super Smash Bros. Meleewill never get a remake.

Super Smash Bros. Melee is considered by some to be the groundbreaking entry in the franchise and the highlight of the library of Nintendo. With game mechanics that are easy to learn but with a high level of skill, it appeals to the competitive crowd. It is one of the games caught in the Game Cube of Nintendo, with many fans keeping its spirit alive through tournaments and emulation games. Despite fervent demand for a reissue of meleeKit, and Krysta explain that it’s also part of the reason it won’t happen.

On episode 58 of his podcast, flapjack626 asked the two former employees about a remaster of melee. Both Kit and Krysta agree that it “makes a lot of sense” but state flatly that it will probably “never happen.” Krysta elaborates on this, stating that whenever the game was mentioned, there was a “tense feeling” in the room. He claims that there are many negative connotations around Super Smash Bros. Meleeespecially when you have an active emulation scene, which Nintendo has historically not been very supportive of.

Another point that Kit brings up as the reason why there is unlikely to be an HD remaster of Super Smash Bros. Melee it is the community itself. Note that even if an area of ​​the game is changed, players will rebel against it. They both reason that competitive fans will want to preserve it exactly as it was twenty years ago, with Krysta commenting that any effort likely won’t please the volatile fanbase and would only cause more trouble.

Krysta even remembers how to talk about melee within Nintendo it was a nightmare and that the company would rather bury it than promote it, since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate it’s more accessible anyway. Kit then talks about how the creator of Super Smash Bros.Masahiro Sakurai, would probably try to get involved in such a project and that the perfectionist mentality of the director would be at odds both with the hypothetical efforts of Nintendo to port it with an external studio as with the previously mentioned unappeasable fan base. Both reason that the idea of ​​remastering melee it’s a win-lose situation and it’s best never brought up since even discussing it was causing them incredible stress.

Via: Game Rant