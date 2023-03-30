The chapter number 124 of the sleeve of Chainsaw Man maintains the tension with the demon of the fall that, being one of the primal fears of humanity, has a lot of power. The introduction of him in the story prompted many people to commit suicide in front of him. HandleHowever, she tries to get away from fear with the help of Yoru, the demon of war.

Asa finds himself remembering the traumas of his childhood in the home, and thanks to this, the demon of the fall could manage to do his thing in the story of Chainsaw Man. However, the demon of war tries to help the girl by giving her injuries that prevent her from thinking about the fear of her past.

However, Asa does not take Yoru’s mistreatment well and towards the end of the chapter of Chainsaw Man they have an open-hearted conversation where the girl claims that the demon of war knows exactly about her insecurities and despite this does not get involved in any other way. Asa clarifies that he doesn’t trust her because he only sees for herself, and for her only because her body is her container.

Later we can see the demon of the fall “preparing” dishes, while mentioning that one is from parts of a demon hunter, and that he looks forward to making a new one that has Asa and Yoru as ingredients.

Why haven’t we seen Chainsaw Man?

In earlier chapters, Nayuta, the demon of control, erased Asa’s memory. As of that time we have not heard from Denji, however we hope he can help Handle that he is unable to leave his fears behind, and this prevents the demon of war from taking control of his body to fight the demon of the fall.

Where can I read the manga?

It is available online through MangaPlus, and the license for Tatsuki Fujimoto’s work is held by Panini, which has released 11 volumes so far.

Are you keeping up with the Chainsaw Man manga, what did you think of the anime?