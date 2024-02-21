Football | The questionable penalty played a big role in the Champions League

The quarterfinals were played in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Football The quarter-final stage of the Champions League continued on Tuesday evening, when PSV Eindhoven faced Dortmund and Inter Atletico Madrid.

Inter won their home match 1–0, the match between PSV and Dortmund ended in a 1–1 draw.

The decision of both pairs of matches can be postponed until the second semi-finals, because the opening matches did not bring clear solutions.

There were plenty of dangerous situations in the match between Inter and Atletico, especially in the second half.

The Italians were determined on their home field and it was clear from what they did that a 0-0 result is not an option. Inter created more than twice as many goals as their Spanish guests.

A fierce rush was rewarded in the 79th minute of the match, when Marko Arnautovic shot Jan Oblak's saved the ball into the goal through an Atletico defender.

He created the goal with his good vertical run Lautaro Martínezwhose shot the Austrian Arnautovic was able to knock into the goal.

Inter didn't loosen their grip in extra time, but went for a 2-0 goal. The strict effort did not yield results this time.

of Eindhoven at the ball game night, the home team and the audience suffered a setback right in the opening half, in the 24th minute of the game, when Donyell Malen took the Germans ahead.

The opening half was a constant struggle, but Dortmund was perhaps a little more productive. The situation changed in the second half, when the pursuers PSV caught fire.

The home team took control of the game and sought an equaliser. It also got one when Mats Hummels knocked down a PSV player in the penalty area against the rules.

PSV captain Luuk de Jong vaccinated mercilessly from the comma. The Dortmund camp protested the penalty award for a long time.

Both groups still had their places at the end of the match, but no additional goals were seen.

Of the masters the league resumes on Wednesday, when Porto take on Arsenal and Napoli take on Barcelona.