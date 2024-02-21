













Foamstars invites you to the foam party with their catchy music now available on streaming services









If you are already playing Foamstars and you like its music, you will be interested to know that the soundtrack of this Square Enix game is now available on several streaming platforms and you surely have a subscription to one of them.

you will be able to hear the music of this multiplayer through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and other streaming platforms. Here we leave you a link so you can go directly to the service of your choice.

The game's soundtrack is composed and created by the musical collective MONACA and features a total of 37 original songs, including contributions from renowned singers such as J'Nique Nicole and Eric Fukusaki, taking players to Burbópolis and its exciting foam battles.

Source: Square Enix

This musical selection spans genres ranging from electro swing, nu-disco and deep house, to the enveloping rhythms of acid jazz and R&B, guaranteeing players a vibrant and energetic experience.

This is the complete list of songs Foamstars:

Summer

Rainbow Overload

Pop!

Clean Up

Ring-a-Ding-Ding

High on Life

To the Top

Miracle Groovin'

Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

break

A Little Bit of Hope

Hmm

Sweet

All that Glitters

Came to Play

wipedown

Dustin'

Myself

Clean Living

On the Bubble

A Little Bit of Happiness

flow

Vitamin U

Ironclad D

The Coming Dawn

Off My Feet

Sparkle

Memento Vivere

A Little Wonder

The Down Low

Moonlight Paradise

Out to Dry

Spin Cycle

Foaming at the Mouth

Spotless

I'll Be There

TGIYAY

We also recommend: Bethesda Latam mistakenly leaks the release date of Hi-Fi Rush on PS5

Foamstars can be purchased at the beginning of March 2024

In case you are unable to claim Foamstars On PlayStation Plus you will have the chance to buy it on the PlayStation Store with a price of 29.99 USD. It's worth noting that the game requires a PS Plus subscription for online challenges.

Yes, the game has a solo play section in the form of missions, however, it is mainly designed for you to enjoy it with other people with online challenges.

Are you already playing it? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)