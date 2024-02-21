If you are already playing Foamstars and you like its music, you will be interested to know that the soundtrack of this Square Enix game is now available on several streaming platforms and you surely have a subscription to one of them.
you will be able to hear the music of this multiplayer through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and other streaming platforms. Here we leave you a link so you can go directly to the service of your choice.
The game's soundtrack is composed and created by the musical collective MONACA and features a total of 37 original songs, including contributions from renowned singers such as J'Nique Nicole and Eric Fukusaki, taking players to Burbópolis and its exciting foam battles.
This musical selection spans genres ranging from electro swing, nu-disco and deep house, to the enveloping rhythms of acid jazz and R&B, guaranteeing players a vibrant and energetic experience.
This is the complete list of songs Foamstars:
- Summer
- Rainbow Overload
- Pop!
- Clean Up
- Ring-a-Ding-Ding
- High on Life
- To the Top
- Miracle Groovin'
- Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
- break
- A Little Bit of Hope
- Hmm
- Sweet
- All that Glitters
- Came to Play
- wipedown
- Dustin'
- Myself
- Clean Living
- On the Bubble
- A Little Bit of Happiness
- flow
- Vitamin U
- Ironclad D
- The Coming Dawn
- Off My Feet
- Sparkle
- Memento Vivere
- A Little Wonder
- The Down Low
- Moonlight Paradise
- Out to Dry
- Spin Cycle
- Foaming at the Mouth
- Spotless
- I'll Be There
- TGIYAY
We also recommend: Bethesda Latam mistakenly leaks the release date of Hi-Fi Rush on PS5
Foamstars can be purchased at the beginning of March 2024
In case you are unable to claim Foamstars On PlayStation Plus you will have the chance to buy it on the PlayStation Store with a price of 29.99 USD. It's worth noting that the game requires a PS Plus subscription for online challenges.
Yes, the game has a solo play section in the form of missions, however, it is mainly designed for you to enjoy it with other people with online challenges.
Are you already playing it? Follow the conversation in our Discord.
(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)
#Foamstars #invites #foam #party #catchy #music #streaming #services
Leave a Reply