After falling by the minimum before Necaxa, Chivas once again knew the taste of defeat in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXHowever, it is not the time for a crestfallen Rebaño because ahead they have a difficult schedule against rivals from the top of the table, starting next Saturday, February 24 against the Cougars in it Akron Stadium for Matchday 8.
In view of this commitment, it is known that Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is not yet available to see action, as well as Gilberto 'Tiba' Sepúlvedawho is still in rehabilitation after the skull fracture he had, without forgetting the case of Carlos Cisneros and Raul Martinezin rehabilitation and with a sprain, respectively.
On the other hand, José Juan Macías confirmed that he has already recovered from the injury that prevented him from playing for several weeks, missing seven games so far. In your account instagram He shared a photograph of himself training alongside his teammates where he placed the emoji of a leg and a charged battery, alluding to the fact that he is finally ready to return.
On the issue of those sanctioned, the Sacred Flock recovers Yael Padillawho was expelled against Mazatlan last week, there are also those who have to be cautious with the issue of cards because if they added one more they would be suspended for a game. It's about the captain Victor Guzman and Orozco Chiquetewho already have four preventive cards, and if they saw another in front of the National University, they would not be present to measure themselves against Blue Cross on Date 10, next Saturday, March 2 at the Sports City Stadium. Both are undisputed starters and we just need to see what decision the Argentine coach will make. Fernando Gago this Saturday in La Fortaleza, about whether he risks them or saves them thinking about the future.
