Fleximan he was caught, or maybe not. The Carabinieri of the station Santa Maria Maggiore in Piedmont they stopped a man from 50 years who could be the famous avenger of the Speed ​​Cameras. It's probably about the Fleximan which grounded the two speed cameras in Druogno (Dravégn in Ossola dialect) in Val Vigezzo, province of Verbano-Cusio-Ossola. The Carabinieri identified him through the analysis of the city's video surveillance systems, arresting him shortly afterwards.

Fleximan identified

The Carabinieri of the station Santa Maria Maggiore they reported a 50-year-old citizen of Ossola to the authorities. The investigations were started last November, when the Carabinieri intervened in the municipality of Druogno following the damage, in night between 11 and 12 Novemberof two columns for speed control along the SS 337located in via Giovanni XXIII and in Piazza Ferrari.

These structures, acquired by the Municipality with the aim of reducing road accidents and monitoring speed in the town centre, have been noted torn up and demolished to the ground by the mayor himself on the morning of November 12th.

Subsequent investigations focused on reviewing the images captured by the video surveillance cameras town and private homes. On the same night, an individual was filmed walking along the stretches of road near the speed cameras; a specific shot immortalized the moments in which the structure was torn up and thrown to the ground.

The analysis of the images made it possible to identify with certainty the perpetrator of the damage, recognized by the workers themselves. As a result, the man, resident in the same country, was reported for aggravated damagewith an estimated damage value of over 2000 euros.

What is the risk?

The man was reported for damage aggravated and he was attributed responsibility for the damage to two columns intended for speed detection. As foreseen by theart 635 of the Penal Codeaggravated damage, unlike simple damage, is considered a crime according to the law.

The penalty for this criminal conduct is imprisonment from six months to three years. A classic example of aggravated damage is represented by the damage to the window of a shop that overlooks the sidewalk of a street; in this case, in fact, there is the aggravating circumstance of public faith. However, this can also occur when you destroy the movable or immovable property of others with violence to the person or by threat.

The police identified the individual thanks to the analysis of video surveillance systems town and some private individuals, who immortalized him while carrying out the act of vandalism.

Fleximan or an emulator?

The man who was stopped in Piedmont is probably not the only one Fleximan. The original, in fact, does not employ explosives or weapons, but uses the so-called flexibleacts a covered face and maintains anonymity despite being filmed by many cameras in Northern Italy.

The elimination of speed cameras on the Asti ring road VIDEO

At the moment, the only video of the “original” Fleximan shows two hooded people armed with hoses, with the car's license plate covered, without the possibility of being recognised.

