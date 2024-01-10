Al-Rajhi in the crosshairs

After three daring days, the Dakar in the fourth stage – the second part of the Marathon which began on Monday – returned to 'measure' the pure speed of the protagonists. Carlos Sainzstarting from sixth, on paper he was in perfect condition to be able to hunt for the first stage success, but he had to deal with some small setbacks that excluded him from the candidates for victory.

“Interpreting the roadbook at a navigation level was not difficult – explained the three-time winner of the Dakar – but I remained in the dust raised by Dumas for a long time and then I had a drilling. I could have regained the lead in the general classification, but I couldn't. Tomorrow (Todayed) strategy will be very important.

Sainz has four minutes and nineteen seconds to make up on the leader Al-Rajhi who is holding high the banner of Toyota, a manufacturer that in view of 2025 has declared that it would welcome the Spanish veteran with open arms, who is also on Ford's radar. Al-Attiyah and Loeb will race with Dacia and the two had a fairly positive day yesterday with the Alsatian taking the stage victory while the Qatari winner of the last two editions of the Dakar led the group in terms of split times only to collapse in the the final. Audi, in any case, is confirming its constant performance, which is excellent news for Carlos Sainz.