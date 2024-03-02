With the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Let's go back to the interpretations of famous characters with this excellent one Tifa cosplay from nic_the_pixiewhich once again proves perfect and ironic even on video.

The subject in question is a favorite among cosplayers all over the world and we have seen many convincing interpretations of it, but this Tifa still amazes for its fidelity with which she is impersonated by the model, with the possibility of seeing all the details clearly since it is a video.

With this interpretation, nic_the_pixie managed to create one of the cosplays closest to the original character that we have seen, between dress, hairstyle and makeup, as well as thanks to the physical constitution which seems truly in line with that of the original Tifa.