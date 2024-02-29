Square Enix released the launch trailer Of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to remind us of availability of the game on PS5. It is a spectacular video that mixes gameplay and filmed sequences and starts from what happened at the end of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, to then show some clips of the adventures that Cloud and the others will experience in the new game.

We warn you, before the video, that it contains some previews. If you don't want to have it, just don't watch it.

“After escaping the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a new adventure in which they hunt down Sephiroth, a dark figure from Cloud's past determined to rule the planet,” reads the official synopsis of what, according to to the reviews, it is one of the games of the year.