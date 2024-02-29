Thursday, February 29, 2024
Everyday food | Incredibly easy soup is prepared quickly on a weekday evening

February 29, 2024
Incredibly easy sweet potato-coconut soup

Thanks to the ready-made sweet potato puree, the soup is also easy to prepare.

Soup it's on the plate in no time when you use the ready-made purées sold in bulk in the vegetable section of the store.

If you want to cook the sweet potato puree yourself, you should buy 800 grams of sweet potatoes.

This archive recipe from HS gets its heat from red curry and freshness from coriander. If necessary, the soup can be thinned with water if it is too thick.

Incredibly easy sweet potato-coconut soup

4 servings

preparation time 15 min

2 tubs (à 400 g) of sweet potato puree

2 cups (à 400 g) coconut milk

4–6 tablespoons of red curry paste

Juice of 2 limes

1 large pot of cilantro

2 teaspoons of sugar

1½ teaspoons of salt

  1. Chop the cilantro. Mix sweet potato puree, coconut milk, curry paste, lime juice and half of the coriander in a saucepan. Add more salt and sugar.

  2. Bring to a boil and cook for 10 minutes.

  3. If you want, puree with a stick blender until smooth.

  4. Finish the soup portions with chopped coriander.

Recipe: Suvi Rüster

