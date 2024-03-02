An important new detail has emerged in recent hours regarding the crime of Sara Buratinthe Fire Brigade, after having pulled out the body of comrade Alberto Pittarello, this morning also managed to pull out the van, with which he had sunk into the Bacchiglione river.

An important new piece, which could help investigators reconstruct what happened to the 41-year-old, when the man chose to put an end to his life. For those who are investigating, the 39-year-old had premeditated the crime for some time, because he had asked for the free day already a week before.

Sara Buratin lost her life at the hands of her partner, with whom she was breaking up, last year Tuesday 27 February. Recently with her 15-year-old daughter, she had moved to her mother's house, perhaps because their relationship was in deep crisis. The man, with the excuse of bringing the girl's scooter back to her, arrived at her house and when the woman had her back turned, he hit her.

At first the news had emerged that they were about 20 blows that he would have inflicted on her. However, the autopsy performed on the woman's body yesterday revealed another truth. Sara lost her life due to approximately 50 slashes, who hit her on the back of the head. One would also broken occipital bone. Furthermore, the man continued to hit her, even when she was now deceased.

Sara Buratin's crime: her partner's van pulled out of the river

On Thursday 29 February, the firefighters managed to pull out the man's lifeless body from the waters of the river. river. Furthermore, today morning, Saturday 2 March, they also took out his Nissan vanwhich had sunk to about 5 or 6 meters deep.

This vehicle will be able to help investigators in their investigations. In fact, the judicial authorities have taken it over and will carry out further investigations inside.

Murder Sara Buratin found her husband's body in the river

At the edge of the river, Alberto Pittarello decided to throw his telephone turned on, before taking the extreme action. The investigations carried out on the vehicle may also help to understand the reasons for the crime and the extreme gesture.