Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/03/2024 – 13:52

Starting next Wednesday, the 6th, 75 new radars installed on the Presidente Dutra (BR-116) and Rio-Santos (BR-101) highways will begin operating. According to the concessionaire CCR RioSP, in addition to being provided for in the concession contract, the new equipment will help ensure the safety of drivers by monitoring the maximum speed allowed on both highways.

According to CCR RioSP, the new radars will assist inspection at strategic points of the two highways by the Federal Highway Police (PRF), and drivers must respect road signs.

“The installation points were defined by the PRF, and the concessionaire is only responsible for implementing the speed monitoring devices, as well as adapting them to ensure the functioning of the equipment, such as cable routing, energization and installation of structures,” said the company.

The beginning of the operation was determined by the PRF in conjunction with the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), the body responsible for supervising highway concessions.

Of the total of 75, there will be 48 new radars on Dutra (BR-116), between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Another 27 will operate on the Rio-Santos Highway (BR-101) in the stretch between Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro. See the list below.

Check out the list where the new 75 speed cameras will operate:

1. BR116 – KM 228.79 – Southbound – Express – São Paulo-SP

2. BR116 – KM 225.88 – Northbound – Marginal – Guarulhos-SP

3. BR116 – KM 224.15 – South Direction – Marginal – Guarulhos-SP

4. BR116 – KM 224.15 – Southbound – Express – Guarulhos-SP

5. BR116 – KM 224.15 – Northbound – Express – Guarulhos-SP

6. BR116 – KM 219.57 – Northbound – Marginal – Guarulhos-SP

7. BR116 – KM 217.67 – South Direction – Marginal – Guarulhos-SP

8. BR116 – KM 202.39 – Southbound – Express – Arujá-SP

9. BR116 KM 197.38 – Northbound – Express – Arujá-SP

10. BR116 – KM 192.14 – Northbound – Express – Santa Isabel-SP

11. BR116 – KM 176.35 – Southbound – Express – Guararema-SP

12. BR116 – KM 163.31 – Southbound – Express – Jacareí-SP

13. BR116 – KM 163.31 – Northbound – Express – Jacareí-SP

14. BR116 – KM 148.70 – Northbound – Express – São José dos Campos-SP

15. BR116 – KM 143.43 – Southbound – Express – São José dos Campos-SP

16. BR116 – KM 130.41 – Southbound – Express – Caçapava-SP

17. BR116 – KM 130.41 – Northbound – Express – Caçapava-SP

18. BR116 – KM 116.24 – Southbound – Express – Taubaté-SP

19. BR116 – KM 108.26 – Southbound – Express – Taubaté-SP

20. BR116 – KM 106.04 – Northbound – Express – Taubaté-SP

21. BR116 – KM 101.95 – Southbound – Express – Pindamonhangaba-SP

22. BR116 – KM 94.24 – Southbound – Express – Pindamonhangaba-SP

23. BR116 – KM 92.14 – Northbound – Express – Pindamonhangaba-SP

24. BR116 – KM 69.39 – Northbound – Express – Aparecida-SP

25. BR116 – KM 68.42 – Southbound – Express – Aparecida-SP

26. BR116 – KM 65.43 – Northbound – Express – Guaratinguetá-SP

27. BR116 – KM 60.34 – Southbound – Express – Guaratinguetá-SP

28. BR116 – KM 54.00 – Northbound – Express – Lorena-SP

29. BR116 – KM 38.52 – Northbound – Express – Cachoeira Paulista-SP

30. BR116 – KM 28.12 – Northbound – Express – Cruzeiro-SP

31. BR116 – KM 27.63 – Southbound – Express – Silveiras-SP

32. BR116 – KM 22.31 – Northbound – Expressa – Lavrinhas-SP

33. BR116 – KM 336.09 – Northbound – Expressa – Resende-RJ

34. BR116 – KM 332.88 – Southbound – Express – Itatiaia-RJ

35. BR116 – KM 317.93 – Northbound – Express – Itatiaia-RJ

36. BR116 – KM 305.95 – South Direction – Expressa – Resende-RJ

37. BR116 – KM 305.54 – North Direction – Expressa – Resende-RJ

38. BR116 – KM 276.59 – Northbound – Expressa – Barra Mansa-RJ

39. BR116 – KM 270.70 – South Direction – Expressa – Barra Mansa-RJ

40. BR116 – KM 261.62 – Northbound – Express – Piraí-RJ

41. BR116 – KM 242.87 – Northbound – Express – Piraí-RJ

42. BR116 – KM 234.10 – Southbound – Express – Piraí-RJ

43. BR116 – KM 233.10 – Northbound – Express – Piraí-RJ

44. BR116 – KM 231.22 – Southbound – Express – Paracambi-RJ

45. BR116 – KM 230.82 – Northbound – Express – Paracambi-RJ

46. ​​BR116 – KM 228.67 – Northbound – Express – Piraí-RJ

47. BR116 – KM 228.05 – Northbound – Express – Piraí-RJ

48. BR116 – KM 226.54 – Northbound – Express – Piraí-RJ

49. BR101 – KM 382.40 – Southbound – Express – Rio de Janeiro-RJ

50. BR101 – KM 383.60 – Northbound – Express – Rio de Janeiro-RJ

51. BR101 – KM 404.00 – Southbound – Express – Itaguaí-RJ

52. BR101 – KM 407.00 – Northbound – Express – Itaguaí-RJ

53. BR101 – KM 412.00 – Northbound – Express – Itaguaí-RJ

54. BR101 – KM 412.00 – Southbound – Express – Itaguaí-RJ

55. BR101 – KM 415.00 – Northbound – Express – Mangaratiba-RJ

56. BR101 – KM 415.00 – Southbound – Express – Mangaratiba-RJ

57. BR101 – KM 419.60 – Northbound – Express – Mangaratiba-RJ

58. BR101 – KM 432.96 – Northbound – Express – Mangaratiba-RJ

59. BR101 – KM 470.30 – Northbound – Express – Angra dos Reis-RJ

60. BR101 – KM 472.30 – Northbound – Express – Angra dos Reis-RJ

61. BR101 – KM 473.80 – Northbound – Express – Angra dos Reis-RJ

62. BR101 – KM 482.30 – Southbound – Express – Angra dos Reis-RJ

63. BR101 – KM 483.80 – Northbound – Express – Angra dos Reis-RJ

64. BR101 – KM 484.50 – Northbound – Express – Angra dos Reis-RJ

65. BR101 – KM 485.10 – Southbound – Express – Angra dos Reis-RJ

66. BR101 – KM 485.80 – Northbound – Express – Angra dos Reis-RJ

67. BR101 – KM 505.50 – Northbound – Express – Angra dos Reis-RJ

68. BR101 – KM 508.00 – Southbound – Express – Angra dos Reis-RJ

69. BR101 – KM 532.10 – Northbound – Express – Angra dos Reis-RJ

70. BR101 – KM 577.00 – Northbound – Express – Paraty-RJ

71. BR101 – KM 50.50 – Northbound – Express – Ubatuba-SP

72. BR101 – KM 48.63 – Southbound – Express – Ubatuba-SP

73. BR101 – KM 46.60 – Northbound – Express – Ubatuba-SP

74. BR101 – KM 46.60 – Southbound – Express – Ubatuba-SP

75. BR101 – KM 35.33 – Southbound – Express – Ubatuba-SP

Click here and also check the list of radars in operation under PRF supervision on the Presidente Dutra, Rio-Santos and other federal highways.

For more information, you can contact us through the following channels:

” WhatsApp: (11) 2795-2238;

” Service telephone number: 0800-017-35-36;

” Site;

” CCR Rodovias APP, free for iOS and Android;

” Contact with the PRF can be made by calling 191.