This is without a doubt a golden age for Federica Panicucci. The presenter of Morning 5 in fact, he is preparing for a sensational career change. According to what has been circulating on the web in recent hours, in fact, Federica Panicucci is preparing to host a new program: let's find out together what it is.

In these last few hours Federica Panicucci is making a lot of talk about herself. As already mentioned, the presenter of Morning 5 is preparing for a sensational turning point after the decision to Pier Silvio Berlusconi. The Mediaset CEO has in fact decided to entrust her with the management of a second program: let's find out together what it is.

Federica Panicucci ready for double hosting: here is the new program in which we will see her

The landlady of Morning 5 is preparing to lead a new program. In fact, it seems that Federica Panicucci, after finishing the live broadcast on Canale5, will move to another studio where she will be broadcast on Rete4 to continue with the current affairs stories started with Morning 5.

Panicucci, therefore, will be the protagonist of a new one plan which will be broadcast on Rete4 and will last approximately one hour. This new format should in fact end around 12pm, just before the start of TG4. Even in this new adventure it seems that the presenter is not alone.

Federica will in fact be supported by Roberto Poletti, a well-known face in Mediaset due to his participation as a commentator in many television programmes; in fact we see him as a regular guest of It's carte blanche again And Before tomorrowboth conducted by Bianca Berlinguer. We remind you that Roberto Poletti is also a well-known face on Rai, since he was the host of One morningas well as being one of the correspondents of Alberto Matano to Life Live.