Federcarrozzieri on a war footing. According to the Association, the increase in car insurance rates is affected by the increases in spare parts prices, but also by some policies adopted by insurance companies. On Wednesday 14 February Federcarrozzieri will present a dossier to the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and to Mister Prezzi on the occasion of the Rapid Alert Commission meeting for monitoring prices in the insurance sector.

“A survey carried out by us on a sample of approximately 7,000 claims covered by car liability insurance – explains the Association – made it possible to separate the costs of repairs: 22% of the total is represented by labour, 64% by the cost of spare parts , 12% from that of consumables. The cost of disposal and rental of replacement vehicles is irrelevant and is equal in both cases to 1% of the total cost of the accident”.

“The cost of repairs is instead strongly influenced by the increases in spare parts prices which from 2021 to today have increased on average by +48%, and in the last year by +13%. What weighs on the costs of repairs, and consequently on the trend of car insurance rates, is the fact that insurance companies directly or indirectly control the repair market, i.e. approximately 15% of the companies in whose favor it is channeled beyond 50% of claims”.

“But the increase in repair costs is also due to the forms of repair brokerage”, denounces the president Davide Galli. “The choice of insurance companies to use repair broker companies, i.e. structures that act as intermediaries for a fee between the company that pays for the damage and the repairer who carries out the repair, increases the cost of claims, lengthening the repair chain, with negative effects on the car insurance rates paid by policyholders”.