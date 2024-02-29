Tonight will begin concentrations of sympathizers of the political parties to start from the first minute of tomorrow bellsin Sinaloa to the Senate of the Republic and the seven districts at federal deputies. Yesterday we talked about Senatenow about how the competition for the Lower House will be.

In the first district, the Let's Continue Making History coalition of Morena, PT and Verde will have Graciela Domínguez Nava as its candidate and the PAN, PRI and PRD Front will have Juan Alfonso Mejía, both of whom were heads of the Ministry of Public Education, they are serious politicians and very prepared, so there will be a level contest and proposals.

For the second district, the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México Front has Brenda Elisa Látigo, she is not known, we will see how much she manages to raise in the campaign, here the Let's Keep Making History alliance is separate, but everything indicates that it is the Morenista Ana Ayala who would lead the front, Green and PT do not paint. The Citizen Movement candidate is Bárbara Fox, she is expected to have a good campaign.

In what corresponds to the third district, the Front goes with Liliana Cárdenas who was mayor of Salvador Alvarado, while for the Coalition Let's Keep Making History the candidate is Fernando García who seeks to reach the federal deputation for the third consecutive time, which would be a record.

Where spirits are subdued is in the fourth district, the political effervescence has not been felt, here the candidate of Morena, PT and Verde is Felícita Pompa and Luis Alberto Valenzuela will go for the Frente Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México. We'll see if they manage to catch on and raise spirits in this contest.

The election in the fifth district of Culiacán will be interesting, for Morena, PT and Verde, the candidate is Jesús Ibarra; For the Front of the PAN, PRI and PRD goes Sergio “El Pío” Esquer; Here it is also worth highlighting the Citizen Movement standard bearer Ivanjov Valenzuela, it is expected that there will be good confrontations and debates.

Where they don't catch on either is in the sixth district, there are two very burnt cartridges, the classic would say, in addition to the fact that they are very passive profiles and with little spark, we are referring to Olegaria Carrazco from Morena and Germán Escobar from the Frente. By the way, here the PT and Verde will bring their own candidates, so there may be surprises.

In the seventh district of Culiacán Morena, PT and Verde have Merary Villegas as their candidate, who is also seeking to reach the federal council for the third time, comes from the Morenista leadership and knows how to campaign. On the side of the PRI, PAN and PRD, the standard bearer is Noé Heredia, a PRI member with territorial work and very identified with the political group of Aarón Rivas, one of the cadres with the longest political career in the tricolor.

Outstanding. Until yesterday afternoon everything indicated that José Ernesto Peñuelas Castellanos will be the substitute mayor of Culiacán and they would be taking his oath during the course of today. He currently holds the position of secretary of the City Council, so he is already steeped in local issues.

In fact, José Ernesto Peñuelas has had a good performance as secretary of the Culiacán City Council and has formed a very good relationship with Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez, who today begins his leave of absence from office to be in a position to seek the candidacy for the municipal presidency of Culiacán.

Political Memory. “The man of talent is naturally inclined to criticize, because he sees more things than other men and he sees them better”: Montesquieu.

@HectorPonce99

More from the same author: