Today the titles nominated for the three Leipzig Book Fair prizes were announced: diversity as rare, and a bestseller that has the best chance: “Eigentum” by Wolf Haas.

USurprise, cheaper by the dozen, let alone by a factor of fourteen: With the fifteen books nominated today for the three Leipzig Book Fair prizes (the categories are fiction, non-fiction/essay and translations), the seven-member jury made it easy for itself on the one hand by pretty much eliminated all obvious titles, and on the other hand difficult for the same reason. Because now voices will arise that argue for Daniel Kehlmann and all the other ignored celebrities and bestseller glory.

One of this group is there: Wolf Haas with his brilliantly sold and brilliantly written “Property”, published by Hanser. It is the clear favorite in the fiction section, where Haas is the only man competing with four female writers, including the first surprise due to the author's alphabet: Anke Feuchtenberger's comic “Comrade Kuckuck” (Reprodukt Verlag), the sum total of one of the most impressive life's works, which has not been coagulated in book form only the German, but also the international comic knows. Autobiographical, surreal, exuberant, highly artistic – the volume would be the natural winner if it weren't for the fact that every literary prize jury (including some to which the author of this text was a declared comic lover) has shied away from making the final decision in favor of the drawn word .