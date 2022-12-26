Monday, December 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Falcao García was measured at dancing and karaoke: how is he doing? Video

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Radamel Falcao and Lorelei TarÃ³n

The couple have four children.

The couple have four children.

The Rayo Vallecano striker showed another facet.

See also  Manchester City wins and prolongs suspense in the Premier League

Radamel Falcao Garcia He is one of the Colombian players with the most followers, as he has stood out not only for his goalscoring skills, but also for his integrity.

He recently reappeared with the Vallecano Ray, after an injury, the team with which he hopes to fight in soccer Spain.

(VAR of the World Cup final in Qatar breaks its silence for the ‘penalty that was not’)
(Unbelievable: Conor McGregor surpasses Messi and other stars in earnings)

Néstor Lorenzo, DT of the Colombian National TeamHe said that he had it in his plans for future competitions, so it remains current.

Samarium spent Christmas with his family and some friends, with whom he shared incredible moments.

He danced and even dared to sing one of the most recognized songs of the Mexican group, Maná, as can be seen in these videos.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: the controversial play, out of place?, video

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Falcao #García #measured #dancing #karaoke #Video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

This bright orange AMG is the most expensive Mercedes sold in the Netherlands in 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result