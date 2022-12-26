If you see that the most expensive Audi in the Netherlands will be an SUV in 2022, you can predict that the most expensive Mercedes would be a G-class. For example, there is already a G 63 4×4 in the Netherlands2 sold for 454,026 euros, but that is not the most expensive Mercedes of 2022. That honor goes to a bright orange Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. Officially, the orange color is called Magma Orange.

The owner of this Black Series paid according to the registration certificate 473,615 euros for the circuit toy with a license plate. You would now expect him to have a unique car, but this year at least three other AMG GT Black Series were put on Dutch license plates in the same color. With the exception of the G-class, the entire top ten most expensive Mercedes is occupied by the Black Series.

The most expensive Mercedes of 2022 is the ultimate GT

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is the non plus ultra of AMG’s sportiest model. With a specially modified V8 with flat crankshaft, it has 730 hp and 800 Nm, good for a 0-100 time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h. The 0-200 time is just under 9 seconds. This is currently the only German production car with such a flat crankshaft.

What is all that spoiler work good for? In the hands of GT3 speed specialist Maro Engel, the new AMG GT Black lapped the monster circuit in 6 minutes and 43.616 seconds. This is more than a second faster than the previous record holder, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. That record has now been taken away by Porsche.