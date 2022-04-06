In front of everyone, for a whisker. It happened to Arthur Leclerc both in the morning and in the afternoon of Jerez de la Frontera, the scene of a two-day triumphal test for the Prema team, engaged in the Formula 3 championship. Before the lunch break, the Ferrari driver’s brother had recorded a time of 1: 30.628 , preceding Zak O’Sullivan by six thousandths and Caio Collet by 25 thousandths, while in the afternoon he pushed up to a time of 1: 29.366, beating Victor Martins by 14 thousandths.

He came out of the top-10 David Vidales, however, the author of an overall positive two-day period. The rookie supported by Monaco Increase Management, after scoring points in both races of the opening round of the F3 championship in Bahrain, he hit the top-10 on day-1 with a best time of 1: 34.901 out of 41 laps completed. Today, however, he has never tried the fast time trial, even though he feels at ease with his Campos. Vidales finished the second day as the fastest of the three Campos drivers, with a personal best time of 1: 30.157 out of a total of 38 laps.

The F3 drivers will be back on track on 15 and 16 April at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelò, near Barcelona, ​​before the second round of the championship which will take place the following week in Imola during the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.