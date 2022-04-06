HS analysis The Defense Forces immediately took lessons from the Ukrainian war

The additional funding allocated by the government to the Defense Forces already reflects the lessons learned from the Russian offensive war, writes HS journalist Jarmo Huhtanen in his analysis.

Ministry of Defense and the Defense Forces spoke in more detail on Wednesday about where the defense administration will direct the extra money the government has allocated in the framework dispute.

The government has decided to invest well over two billion euros over the next few years to strengthen the defense.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine changed Finland’s security situation so much and so quickly that the government had to decide within a short time on the third major investment in national defense.

The other two billion projects are the previously decided construction of new warships and the purchase of fighter jets.

“Everything accustomed has now been challenged,” the defense minister said Antti Kaikkonen (central) press conference at the Government Palace.

“Improving defense capabilities will begin immediately.”

Minister of Defense Kaikkonen emphasized that most of the additional funding will be allocated to material purchases and additional purchases of existing equipment. According to him, the share of actual new acquisitions is small.

The above shows that people are satisfied with the choices made in the past but are dissatisfied with the number. On the other hand, it shows that new defense acquisitions are often projects that last up to a decade.

The Defense Administration does not give details of what all the defense equipment is on the shopping list.

However, it can be concluded from the information that Finland has followed the course of the war in Ukraine closely and compared what has happened to its own plans.

The Commander of the Defense Forces, Timo Kivinen, spoke at a press conference on Wednesday.

Ukraine the doctrines of war have either reinforced old notions or are otherwise reflected in all the acquisitions that lie ahead.

Commander of the Defense Forces Timo Kivinen emphasized on Wednesday that the war in Ukraine has proved the right starting point for the development of Finland’s defense.

According to him, adequate defense capability is necessary in a situation where the attack will have to be received, at least initially, only by national forces.

One One of the lessons of the war in Ukraine is that a lot of anti-tank and anti-aircraft equipment is needed against Russia. This is because in armored and air warfare, Russia always has a quantitative superiority over equipment.

For example, a defender needs tens of thousands of hurricanes and anti-tank missiles. Ukraine has taught that their daily consumption is enormous in the face of a mechanized army.

The blood legacy of Finnish soldiers is a reminder of the significance of the armored fists and horrors provided by the Germans in the Great Battle of Karelia in the summer of 1944.

So it is no wonder that the Defense Forces announce that they will buy anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons with additional money.

Modern anti-tank missiles have proven to be very effective against Russian armor in Ukraine.

Although it has not been said out loud, there will certainly be more NLAW anti-tank missiles familiar from the Ukrainian war and part of the Finnish army’s current equipment.

A Ukrainian soldier carried an NLAW anti-tank missile in a trench near Kiev in March.

The Defense Forces says it will also acquire more missiles for naval and air defense. These missiles are expensive, which is why they could not afford to keep large quantities in stock.

Finland has certainly noticed how easily Russia controls Ukraine’s maritime territory in the Black Sea and is able to threaten to land on the coast.

Modern anti-aircraft missiles are a precision weapon against this, including in the Baltic Sea.

General Kivinen said that the Finnish Defense Forces intends to speed up the acquisition of new reconnaissance aircraft. At the same time, the suitability of armed aircraft, ie those equipped with military slag “payload”, for Finnish conditions is being investigated.

Reconnaissance planes and missile-firing planes have proved their worth in Ukraine. However, Kivinen warned that the seasons and the nature of the terrain are different there than in Finland.

According to Kivinen, Finland also intends to improve the ability of its troops to operate in the dark. One of the remarks about the war in Ukraine has been how little the Russians have had night vision devices. The ability to function in the dark has surprisingly been a weakness for the Russians.

During the Russian invasion, it has once again been discovered that traditional artillery has not disappeared from any of the battlefields.

Especially functional are armored laces, which are protected from rapid anti-artillery action by modern technology.

Finland acquired armored boots from South Korea some years ago, and Finland still has the option to buy more of them. Minister of Defense Kaikkonen admitted on Wednesday that the option is now being considered.

Ukraine has called on the West for help in obtaining high – level anti – aircraft systems for its air defense.

One of the biggest shortcomings of Finland’s defense is the lack of a high-level defense system. However, this is currently being acquired and funding is already available.

The goal is for the decision to purchase the high-level missile system to be made at the turn of next year. It is already known now that the missile system is Israeli.

General Kivinen said on Wednesday that high-level combat “is an important performance for us”. He also said the Defense Forces are exploring the possibility of speeding up some ongoing projects.

It would be no wonder if the acquisition of high-level anti-missiles was on the list of accelerators.