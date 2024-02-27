Italian talents in the series with F1 view

The attention of motoring enthusiasts is more focused on the world championship 2024 of Formula 1, which will start this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix. For the Italian public, however, there are other aspects to absolutely take into consideration, given that two Italian talents will return to work on the Sakhir track both in Formula 2 that in Formula 3both at the wheel of another Italian company like the team Press.

F2 – Antonelli's first weekend

In the cadet category of the Circus there will in fact be great curiosity for the 17-year-old's debut Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Reigning champion of the European Formula Regional, the crown jewel of the Mercedes Junior Team in fact he moved directly from this series to F2, consequently skipping F3. With Hamilton's transfer to Ferrari in 2025, there has been no shortage of rumors about a possible promotion of the Bolognese to F1, even if Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff himself did not want to put any pressure on his young driver, leaving him to focus totally on F2: “We are delighted to return to racing in FIA Formula 2 to continue the good work done last year – declared the Prema Team Principal Rene Rosin – we have two young and highly competitive drivers, and both are coming off very impressive seasons. This will add some pressure, of course, but also a lot of motivation, because it means starting from a solid base. Ollie (Bearman) showed his full potential last year with dominant form on many occasions whilst Kimi has made incredible progress since he debuted with us in 2021. It will be an exciting challenge and we are ready to compete!”

F3 – Minì returns to Prema

If Antonelli makes his debut in Formula 2, Formula 3 will see the second consecutive season in the Palermo series Gabriele Mini. After the first championship in Hitech, with two victories achieved (Monte Carlo and Hungary) and a near debut in Bahrain, the driver ofAlpine Academy he returned to the Grisignano di Zocco team, which launched him in 2020. In that same season, among other things, Minì won the title Italian F4his highest career achievement with single-seaters.

“It is very exciting to enter a new season in a league where the team has achieved so much success in the past – continued Rosin – our driver mix is ​​extremely solid and interesting, so we can't wait to get started. We are proud to work with three different junior programs this year, and this will motivate us even more to provide great support to our trio of drivers.” Also worth taking into consideration, again in Formula 3, is another 'blue' driver like Leonardo Fornaroli, also in his second season in the series but in another Italian team like Trident.