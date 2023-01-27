He did not want to reveal the initials of the 2023 single-seater. For now, the new red is recognizable only by the project initials 675. Fred Vasseur did not want to fire all the cartridges in the first meeting with the media, but the Scuderia team principal wanted reassure the Cavallino fans about the 066/7 power unit.

He was careful not to talk about power and performance, believing that the comparison should not be made by comparing the data with oneself, but with the opponents, however he wanted to send a clear message to the enthusiasts…

“I think everyone, even externally, saw that reliability was a problem last year, and that the performance against direct rivals in the final part of the season was not optimal. But this is only the first level of analysis. you have to understand why, and this is the challenge, step by step I will try to have a clearer vision of the situation”.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

Vasseur does not bring magic recipes, but asks for time to identify the areas where he will have to put his hand in the future…

“The hardest part of my job, whether you’re at Ferrari, Sauber or Formula 2, is understanding and analyzing what’s not working when you’re not winning. I would say that’s the most complicated part of my job, but since I don’t want to be arrogant, I can’t be the person who has been here for two weeks and is immediately able to figure out what went wrong, that wouldn’t be the correct approach.” .

The French manager indicates a couple of points on which he intends to move…

“I have my priority list, but I won’t share it [ride]. Certainly there are a couple of points that we will try to fix. We talked about the reliability of the engine, one of the problems of last season, which also cost us some penalties. But this now looks like a problem that is under control.”

“Another aspect concerns relationships within the team: team spirit seems to me to be a very important element. One of the most complex challenges for any single team in F1, not just Ferrari, is being able to count on good collaboration between all the people who make up the team. My job in the first few weeks will be to make sure everyone pushes in the same direction.”