We hope you were sitting still reading this title, because Suzuki just dropped that they are working on a full-electric Jimny. Hurrah! A while ago, the brand already showed that they are working on an electric SUV, the eVX. But in a document about their new ‘growth strategy’ we really see the silhouette of the Jimny appear in the ‘electric line-up’ section.

Want even more proof? Then we unfortunately have to disappoint you, because this is the only thing that is known about the electric Suzuki Jimny for the time being. We expect that the brand can get a little more power out of the car than the 100-something horsepower that the Jimny had before.

A thing of the past indeed, because the Jimny has disappeared from our price list for a while and the latest version, with five doors, is not coming to Europe either. An electric Jimny does of course comply with our emission regulations, so we are waiting for it with open arms.

One of five models

It has not yet been said if the electric Jimny will be the first electric Suzuki to come here. What we do know is that at least one model will appear in 2024. That model was later followed by four other cars. An image of those plans can be found below. Look at him up there on the right; unmistakably the Jimny. And what’s that little boulder thing on the top left? An e-Wagon R+ maybe?

Not just electricity

Suzuki has even more plans for the future in Europe. In 2030, 80 percent of the models must be electric and the remaining 20 percent hybrid. Still, the brand is not going all inclusive when it comes to electric cars.

“To ensure a full range of products and service, Suzuki is not only launching battery EVs, but also vehicles with zero-emission internal combustion engines that use CNG, biofuel and blended ethanol fuels,” Suzuki writes in the post. All good news.