In the next season the MotoGPin the wake of what has already been done in Formula 1, has decided to implement the sprint races. However, the premier class of two-wheelers has decided to introduce the short race in all its appointments, and therefore they will be good 42 the races that fans will attend, equally divided between Saturday and Sunday, with qualifying being moved to Saturday morning. A real revolution, which Dorna hopes will give new life to the category: the starting grid will be the same for the two GPs, the Sprints will have half the laps of the Sunday race and the points will be awarded to the first nine classified (12, 9, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1). Carmelo Ezpeletapresent at the event ‘Global industry, spectacle without limits’ in Pamplona, ​​did not hide that it was inspired by Formula 1: “When our races don’t overlap with those of F1, the first message I receive at the checkered flag is Stefano Domenicali’s congratulations. And I do the same with him, because we’re talking about the number one motorsport event in the world. It doesn’t hurt me to admit it. I think we are complementary. Over the years I have learned a lot from F1 and now the relationship with Stefano is very strong and I do not deny that I benefit from what they do. We copy what we can“.

Dorna’s CEO then gave a 360° overview of his vision of the MotoGP, highlighting that he still believes the category “the leading generation of mobility innovations”, together with F1, and which his dream would be to have on the calendar “22 custom events, which can generate a different show from each other on the model of Austin and Mexico City of Formula 1“. Next year there will be 11 concomitances between the two main classes of motor racing and motorcycling: “One of the hardest things to do is the calendarand we manage to draw it up satisfactorily thanks to the collaboration we have“. Finally, Ezpeleta does not see the possibility of going too far beyond the 21 seasonal races: “We need to have a lower number than F1 because we have a higher chance of getting injured and we need to give the drivers time to recover“, he underlined in the statements reported by the Spaniards of Brand.