In this play-off for access to the knockout stages of the Europa League, the teams that finished second in the groups in this competition will face off against those that could not overcome third place in the Champions League. The winners of this duel will qualify for the round of 16 where the group leaders are already waiting.
It was not a very comfortable draw for the Spanish teams. The Royal Society will have to visit RB Leipzig, one of the clubs with the best quarry on the planet. Barcelona has had the bogeyman, Maurizio Sarri’s Naples, and the fact is that the Italian coach’s teams never play boring football. The two teams from the Andalusian capital have had a bit more luck. Real Betis will face Zenit and Sevilla will face Dinamo Zagreb.
The fact that the final is played in Seville is one more argument for the two teams from that city to motivate themselves in this previous round to try to win the title with their people.
Andrés Palop, former player of the Seville team, has been the innocent hand of this draw for the playoffs to access the round of 16, which has been as follows:
Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta vs Olympiakos
RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad
FC Barcelona vs Napoli
Zenit vs Betis
Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers
Sheriff vs Braga
Porto vs Lazio
