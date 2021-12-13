An American tourist who embarked on a three-day cruise died mysteriously after falling overboard from the balcony of her cabin. About it writes CBS Los Angeles.

The incident took place on Saturday, December 11th. At about 3:30 am, passengers on the Carnival Miracle cruise ship, which was en route from the Long Beach (USA) terminal to the port of Enanseda (Mexico), were awakened to report that one of the travelers had fallen overboard from the balcony of her cabin.

One of the passengers of the liner, Daniel Miranda, told the publication that the coast guard brigade immediately began to search for the missing woman. Especially for this operation, the Mexican naval forces were involved, since at the time of the incident the ship was 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the coast of the Latin country.

“The rescue team carefully examined the entire vessel and continued to search in the water. I have a slight suspicion that this death was rigged, ”said Miranda.

It is noted that on Sunday afternoon, December 12, the coast guard stopped searching for the woman, saying that they were waiting for additional information on the case.

