To celebrate 110 years of its history, in 2018, Inter published a volume entitled “Inter 110. We are brothers of the world”. It’s not just a “winking” phrase or the inclusive spirit of a company that has always helped children from all over the world with the Inter Campus project and choose its players without thinking about nationality. The brothers, the Viale della Liberazione club, really score them and often score big shots. Dynasties in the Nerazzurri that give satisfaction on the pitch and bring (or will bring) benefits to the budget. We are referring to the three Esposito brothers (Salvatore, Sebastiano and Francesco Pio) and the three Carboni brothers (Franco, Valentin and Cristiano).