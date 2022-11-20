Home page World

Police tape: According to reports, the club where the incident took place is a popular meeting place for gays and lesbians. © Thomas Peipert/AP/dpa

Saturday night: people in the US city of Colorado Springs want to go out and celebrate. But then shots are fired. The night ends in death and terror.

Colorado Springs – Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs. The police announced that night at a press conference in the state of Colorado.

A suspicious person was caught by the police in the club and is in custody. Investigations into the motive for the crime were still ongoing. According to media reports, Club Q, where the incident took place, is a popular meeting place for gays and lesbians.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the Facebook page said. “We are grateful for the quick responses from heroic guests who overpowered the gunman and ended this hate attack.” Club Q’s Facebook page includes drag shows, transgender-related events, as well as karaoke.

The police initially did not give details of the crime in their first press conference. How many people were in the club at the time of the crime also remained unknown. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals. The police initially did not say whether the suspect was injured.

Videos circulating on the internet showed numerous police cars with flashing lights during an operation. dpa