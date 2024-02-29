The closure of Ridgeline Games is part of the 670 layoffs announced in the last few hours, which also affected Respawn and the Star Wars game it was developing.

Ridgeline Games it no longer exists. Electronic Arts has decided to close the studio, founded to develop the Battlefield single player campaigns . This was a very recent reality, considering that the foundation only dated back to 2021. Its first project was described as “a narrative campaign in the Battlefield universe.”

Changes in EA

There is no peace for Battlefield

In short, Marcus Lehto's departure from Ridgeline Games last week was a more dire omen than anyone thought. Lehto of him, one of the authors of the Halo series, wrote in X that he was not aware of Electronic Arts' plans to completely close the studio.

Lehto's message

The closure of Ridgeline Games is part of the American publisher's plans to focus on its intellectual properties and on live service games, marginalizing single player games and running out of licensed games (some of those currently in development, such as Black Panther, will reach completion).

Some of the studio's staff will be relocated to Los Angeles, where they will work for Ripple Effect, currently working on a multiplayer experience for Battlefield. The single player campaign in progress will instead be completed by Criterion Games.