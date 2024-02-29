Ice hockey | One picture heated up emotions – René Fasel became Putin's mannequin

One the hug heated up the feelings.

The final of the 2014 Ice Hockey World Cup between Finland and Russia was underway, and two men who had already passed middle age were hugging in the stands.

This time, however, it wasn't just two ordinary fans dressed in funny costumes and having a few competition drinks. Namely, the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF embraced each other warmly René Fasel and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

A warm hug at the World Cup in Minsk aroused wonder.

Russia celebrated the World Cup gold after scandalous refereeing, when the scoreboard of the Minsk arena showed 5-2. Head coach of Russia Oļegs Znaroks was suspended by the referee after the throat-slitting gesture in the semi-final, but he broke the ban by communicating with the assistant coach via walkie-talkie.

Fasel's open bias amazed and infuriated. However, the position of the Swiss dentist as Putin's mannequin has only strengthened in recent years.

Faselin according to the man himself, his interest in Russia started at a young age. German of Die Zeit in an interview in 2021, he said that he admired the technical and elegant game of the Soviet star hockey players. It reminded him of ballet and was something completely different from the Canadian crumple.

Thanks to the Soviet stars, Fasel got excited about ice hockey and Russianness. Fasel said that his mother liked Russian melancholy and music. Mother also read a lot of Russian literature.

Fasel played hockey as a child, was not very good and switched to refereeing. From 1994 to 2021, he led the International Ice Hockey Federation and increasingly supported Russia and its partner Belarus.

According to Fasel, the relationship with Putin has lasted for more than 20 years. You can't talk about a secret relationship, at least for the past ten years. That's how often men have been seen in warm moods.

“Putin is misunderstood in the West,” Fasel told Die Zeit.

René Fasel and Vladimir Putin have also met several times in hockey rinks. Photo of Sochi from 2016.

In 2011, the IIHF awarded the 2016 World Championships to Russia. At the press conference, Fasel handed Putin this Russian jersey with his name on it, with the number 16. At the time, Putin was the Prime Minister of Russia.

In the same year, the then president of Russia Dmitry Medvedev awarded Fasel the Order of Friendship.

Fasel, on the other hand, left the 2018 World Cup tournament in the middle of everything to visit Putin's inauguration in Moscow.

Vladimir Putin (center) and René Fasel (right) cheered as Canada's Corey Perry lifted the World Cup trophy in Moscow in 2016.

Faselin and Putin's Minsk hug angered in 2014, but in 2021 the Games were not held in Belarus. Even then, however, Fasel ended up in the headlines because of his cuddling.

The Games were demanded to be moved from Belarus due to the country's human rights situation. The country's administration had responded to peaceful demonstrations with violence and arresting protesters.

At the beginning of 2021, Fasel visited the autocratic president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko over and caused quite a stir when the pictures of the men's warm embrace spread to the world. Lukashenka and Belarus are close allies of Putin and Russia.

See also Stuck parents, kids snagged Aljaksandr Lukašenka is also on good terms with Fasel. Photo from 2008.

Fasel's time as IIHF president ended in 2021, and since then he has become even closer to Putin.

In the 2022 Olympic final, Fasel openly supported Russia and uttered bitter words after Finland took the gold with a 2–1 victory.

“We saw what the future of hockey will be like when medals and championships are won by defending. The final was not particularly spectacular, and in any case not as interesting as the game between Russia and Sweden in the semi-finals,” Fasel stated to the Russian news agency For the cup.

When Russia and Belarus were banned from international competition due to Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, Fasel's comments spoke volumes.

“This is a sad moment in the history of the IIHF. Even in such a tense situation, sports must convey the message of peace and unite people,” Fasel stated.

Fasel and Putin were excited together about Russia's success against Finland in the 2014 World Cup final.

In the year 2023 Fasel was granted Russian citizenship. Fasel has received various awards from the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, and he has also started an apple business. In 2023, he became a co-owner of a company whose other owner is an oligarch Gennady Timchenko.

The future president of Finland Alexander Stubb strongly condemned Fasel's actions in 2023.

“Fasel is a shame for hockey. He should be banned from the entire sport. His hands are stained with Ukrainian blood,” Stubb wrote on Twitter, now known as the messaging service X.

Currently, Fasel is the chairman of the referee committee of the Russian hockey league KHL. Based on the interview given to Die Zeit, the love for Russia is strong.

He said that he wants to improve his Russian language skills and perhaps live in Sochi by the Black Sea.

“When a Russian welcomes you, you make him a lifelong friend.”

Last a sample of the closeness was obtained last week, when Fasel participated in the opening of the new major event, the Phigital Future Games, which started in Kazan. He sat behind Putin at the event, surrounded by athletes supporting the president.

According to Fasel, the level of international hockey has decreased since the Russian ban.

“My heart breaks,” Fasel said Sport-Ekspress magazine in the interview.

Fasel said he felt sad for the Russian hockey players and blamed the IIHF for bowing to political pressure.

Mayor of Tampere Kalervo Kummola (co.) knows Fasel well, as he served as IIHF vice-president from 2003 to 2021. Kummolaa, 78, is deeply saddened by Fasel's actions.

“It's unbelievable, but apparently he's so badly in Putin's pocket that he can't help it,” Kummola commented Ilta-Sanom.

“Fasel is completely Russianized. Pity and shame for him.”

Read more: Finnish hockey influencers say what they think of René Fasel (January 9, 2021)

Read more: Behind Vladimir Putin sat a well-known hockey player – Kalervo Kummola gave a tough assessment