There are plenty of reasons why most people are opting to purchase electric vehicles (EVs). And to make it even easier, there are different versions of an EV that can cater to your lifestyle, budget and preferences. These include fully electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Read on to discover exactly what the differences are between them, as well as what you need to know to insure electric vehicles, and help you get the best deals and benefits on the market.

Fully electric vehicles

A fully electric car, whilst more expensive to buy, can save you the most money in the long run, as you won’t need to fill up on gas. The motor is propelled using a lithium-ion battery, which will need to be recharged.

One of the biggest advantages of this EV, as well as saving money on gas, is that it produces zero emissions, meaning the air is kept cleaner and greenhouse gasses which are harmful to our planet are significantly reduced.

Hybrid vehicles

A hybrid vehicle has no rechargeable plug-in battery or cables. Whilst it runs like a regular automatic car, electronics work hard in the background to make driving more efficient and eco-friendlier.

Hybrid cars are generally priced lower than plug-in hybrids or fully electric cars, as the battery only provides enough power for driving at slower speeds, such as in residential areas or cities. On highways and faster roads, the gas engine will be the car’s main power source.

Plug-in hybrids

The main power source for a plug-in hybrid, however, is the electric battery. This battery can be recharged, but when it does run down, the internal combustion engine takes over – using gas to propel the motor instead.

This means that you don’t have to worry about finding your nearest charging station and factoring in the time it takes to charge your EV when travelling long distances, as the combination of the battery and gas engine ensures you can travel further, for longer.

Electric Insurance

With all EVs, you’ll likely save money on maintenance, as they have far fewer parts than your average car. You won’t have to worry about oil changes, and you can reap the rewards of higher performance – with many EVs boasting quick acceleration and comfortable driving.

The initial costs might be higher, but finding the right EV for you and your budget is crucial to making the most out of your eco-friendly choice.

Electric benefits

No matter what EV you choose, once you’ve found the best one for you, you’ll find there are many other benefits and incentives that might just make that initial purchase feel a little easier.

For example, you might find that certain EVs make you eligible to drive in the carpool lane by yourself, thanks to the Clean Air Vehicle (CAV) program.

You might even find Federal Tax Credit might be available depending on the battery capacity of your EV, as well as Local Rebates and Incentives, and rebate savings if you purchase or lease an eligible EV because of the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP).

With the potential to save on your car insurance as well, in addition to your policy offering coverage reaching further than your personal charging station, and tows to the nearest charging station should you need it, you’ll likely find that saving the planet, one EV at a time, is way more rewarding than you ever imagined.

—

Do you think a fully electric, hybrid or plug-in-hybrid is right for you? Or will you be sticking to a standard gas-powered vehicle for a little bit longer?