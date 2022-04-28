One of the most exciting deleted content of Elden Ring discovered so far is the Colosseum. These facilities are located in Limgrave, Caelid and Leyndell. Since they are locked, you can only look at them from the outside. However, a dataminer managed to do much more, even finding two bosses.

Exploring the Colosseum, Sekiro Dubi reveals that there is a Site of Grace inside the arena entrance, confirming that the player should have visited this area at some point in development. It is possible to rest in the place of grace, although the menu of the site of grace displays the position as “? PlaceName?”. However, Dubi points out that due to leaked network test files, the Grace Site’s internal name is likely to be “Leyndell Colosseum”.

The arena also features two unfinished enemies known as “Gladiator Large” and “Old Lion of the Arena”. It is currently unclear whether players will ever be able to visit the arena as part of the official DLC, but so far it is the most complete area found by dataminers that is completely inaccessible by normal means.

Elden Ring is available on PC and console: if you find yourself in difficulty, at this link you can find our complete guide.

Source: Eurogamer