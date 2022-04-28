After Liverpool’s 2-0 victory against Villareal in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, everything seems to be a party for the ‘red’ team.

Jürgen Klopp has just signed his renewal as Liverpool manager until 2026, the German reported in a video published by the club.

Klopp signed a new two-year contract, which also has the option to extend the link for a longer time.

(Don’t stop reading: Ecuador, eliminated from the World Cup? The Football Federation breaks its silence).

Klopp’s joy

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool.

“There are so many words I could use to describe how I feel about this news… delighted, honored, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start”expressed the helmsman in the club’s official media.

“There is so much to love about this place. I knew it before I came here, I got to know it even better after I got here, and I know it now more than ever. Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be good for each other. The feeling that we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and that’s why I’ve extended before.”he added.

The coach acknowledged that the question was asked: “Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?”

“Together with my two deputy directors, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion that it was a ‘Yes!'” he said.



“There is still a freshness in us as a club and this gives me energy. Throughout the time I have been here, our owners have been incredibly committed and energetic to this club and it is clear that at this point in time this applies to our future.”Klopp concluded.

SPORTS