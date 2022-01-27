Brazil, who were getting ready to play without an audience this Thursday in Quito by decision of the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) in the end they will be able to have half the capacity of the Rodrigo Paz stadium, the same official entity announced this Wednesday.

With this new announcement, it is expected that the match of the fifteenth date of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup will be witnessed in the stands by some 21,000 fans.

It may interest you: (Falcao explains the lack of goals in the National Team and does not give up the ’10’)

Four dates before the end of the qualifiers, the tricolor is third with 23 points, behind the already classified Brazil (leader with 35) and Argentina (29) and with a six-point advantage over fourth-place Colombia.

Alfaro and his idea

The qualifier grants four places for the World Cup and the fifth the possibility of a playoff against a team from Asia.

“I would like to qualify in a big way, I would like to beat Brazil” in the 2,850 meters of altitude in Quito, said the helmsman Gustavo Alfaro on Tuesday, who is encouraged by the 1-1 draw he achieved against the canarinha in the Copa America-2021.

In the first leg of the current qualifiers, Brazil won 2-0. “When playing with

Nothing is certain in Brazil, with Brazil you cannot bet anything,” sports editorialist Mario Canessa told AFP, adding that “faith is not lost.”

Despite the absence of Neymar (due to injury) and midfielders Lucas Paquetá and Fabinho (both suspended), the canarinha arrives in Quito relaxed after earning her ticket to the World Cup since last year.

But coach Tite does not lose sight of the duty to finish first in the standings. The match will be played at the Rodrigo Paz stadium on Thursday, with arbitration by Colombians Wilmar Roldán (central), Alexander Guzmán and Jhon León.

It may interest you: (Formula 1: promotional video of the Grand Prix in Barranquilla is leaked)

AFP