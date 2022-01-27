This evening it will be officially presented first video with gameplay from UFLthe new soccer game that will challenge FIFA and eFooball.

The appointment is set at 21:00 Italian today, Thursday 27 January 2022, with the presentation that will take place on the official UFL YouTube channel, which you can reach at this address.

So tonight we will have the opportunity to see UFL in action for the first time and get a taste of the gameplay features of this new and ambitious football simulation. For the uninitiated, UFL is a new one free-to-play triple A soccer game which has attracted the attention of many players in recent months, as it aims to compete with the giants FIFA and eFootball (ex-PES).

UFL is in development at Strikerz Inc. studios and will be focused primarily on the side multiplayer, with a particular eye for esports. From launch it will support cross-play features. UFL will make use of the collaboration of some football stars to promote the game, including Romelu Lukaku who recently starred in a new video.